Julia Fox Just Liked Kim Kardashian's Latest Instagram Post
There's seemingly no bad blood between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's rumored new girlfriend Julia Fox.
After going on her second date with the rapper (thong pants and all) earlier this week, Julia proceeded to "like" Kim's latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, podcast host Amanda Hirsch of Not Skinny But Not Fat shared proof of this to her IG Story, showing that Julia was among the 2.5 million people who double-tapped on Kim's picture. In the photo, the reality star is pictured exiting her hotel in New York City wearing one of her many Balenciaga unitards.
"the best is yet to be 🖤," Kim cryptically captioned the snapshot.
In addition to Fox and Kardashian's Instagram exchange, there also appears to be a connection between the Uncut Gems star and Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson. Yesterday, Paper Magazine pointed out that Fox and Davidson modeled together in the outlet's #BreaktheInternet issue in 2014 — you know, the same one where Kim posed completely nude?
Everything and everyone is connected — at least, in Hollywood.
And while it may appear as though Kanye has finally moved on from Kim, a source at E! News says otherwise. "Kanye has not given up on Kim," the insider said. "She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together." They added, "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is."
Kim, on the other hand, is reportedly "getting very serious" with Pete. The two are currently on their first couple's vacation together in the Bahamas, and Kim hasn't tried to hide their trip from the public. She even shared a bikini snap of herself laying out by the pool, captioning the post with yet another telling message, "Sweet sweet fantasy baby."