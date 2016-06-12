Kim Kardashian West Flaunts Her Figure (Again!) in Swimsuit Selfie

Kim Kardashian West seems to live her life by the motto "If you've got it, flaunt it," and we have to admit the reality TV star has it in droves. The 35-year-old mother of two took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her curves in yet another killer bikini selfie.

Kardashian's latest pic served as a reminder to all that the life of Pablo—aka Kanye West—simply isn't complete without the wife of Pablo. She served up major hip action in a high-cut, white, one-piece bathing suit with "Pablo" printed down the front in gray letters. The sexy swimwear is from Kanye's Life of Pablo merchandise line. In addition to her beau's design, the reality star was sporting double braids—a style she and her sisters are loving lately. She kept the image title simple with "TheWifeOfPablo."

TheWifeOfPablo A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 11, 2016 at 2:35pm PDT

The whole West clan is currently having some much-deserved downtime before Kanye heads out on tour later this year. That includes fashion shows in L.A. and tropical locales. Recently, Kim shared a glimpse of their vacation spot with a serene shot of an island beach with clear blue water.

Island Vibes A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 10, 2016 at 1:28pm PDT

Of course, this isn't the first time Kardashian has bared her best assets. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star is always happy to show off her amazing body on Instagram, much to the delight of fans. In the past, she's posted a topless pic with model Emily Ratajkowski, artsy derobed images from various photo shoots, and plenty of "belfies"—that's short for butt selfies.

When we're like...we both have nothing to wear LOL @emrata A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 30, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

📷 Juergen Teller for System Magazine A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 24, 2015 at 7:02pm PDT