Kim Kardashian West Flaunts Her Figure (Again!) in Swimsuit Selfie

Kim Kardashian West seems to live her life by the motto "If you've got it, flaunt it," and we have to admit the reality TV star has it in droves. The 35-year-old mother of two took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her curves in yet another killer bikini selfie.
Kardashian's latest pic served as a reminder to all that the life of Pablo—aka Kanye West—simply isn't complete without the wife of Pablo. She served up major hip action in a high-cut, white, one-piece bathing suit with "Pablo" printed down the front in gray letters. The sexy swimwear is from Kanye's Life of Pablo merchandise line. In addition to her beau's design, the reality star was sporting double braids—a style she and her sisters are loving lately. She kept the image title simple with "TheWifeOfPablo."
The whole West clan is currently having some much-deserved downtime before Kanye heads out on tour later this year. That includes fashion shows in L.A. and tropical locales. Recently, Kim shared a glimpse of their vacation spot with a serene shot of an island beach with clear blue water.
RELATED: Kanye West's Surprise Performance in N.Y.C. Causes a Riot—See the Crazy Photo
Of course, this isn't the first time Kardashian has bared her best assets. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star is always happy to show off her amazing body on Instagram, much to the delight of fans. In the past, she's posted a topless pic with model Emily Ratajkowski, artsy derobed images from various photo shoots, and plenty of "belfies"—that's short for butt selfies.