Kim Kardashian West’s Skintight Nude Look Hugs Her Curves in All the Right Places

This photo is all the proof you need that Kim Kardashian West’s famous curves are just as impressive in real life. The reality star stepped out in L.A. on Monday in a skintight ensemble that highlights all of her best assets.

Kardashian West embraced the art of monochrome dressing in a rose-colored bodysuit and tight nude skirt, complete with cutout detailing down the side. The result was a flawless bodycon ensemble that put her full bust, tiny waist, and shapely hips on full display. Topped with an army green cargo shirt, strappy nude sandals, and her signature square shades, the star was in peak form for her sunny outing in L.A.

Kardashian West certainly has a lot to celebrate: Yesterday, she shared a photo of her Forbes cover, with the headline reading, “The New Mobile Moguls.”

“Such a tremendous honor to be on the cover of @forbes! I never dreamed this would happen and know my dad would be so proud. #NotBadForAGirlWithNoTalent,” she captioned the photo.

Kim, we’re taking notes.