Kim Kardashian West Attends Wedding in Classy Taupe Dress (And North West Is the Cutest Flower Girl!)

Kim Kardashian West put her famous curves on display last weekend in Miami, but she switched up her style vibes in a major way yesterday, opting for a (relatively) more conservative outfit as she attended a wedding in Simi Valley, California. The 35-year-old reality TV star looked ravishing in her tan ensemble as she arrived at the ceremony hand-in-hand with husband Kanye West.

Kardashian, who's known for her risque style, looked appropriately formal in a tan two-piece outfit. Her halter top had a V-neck and was cinched at the waist to accentuate her curves, and the matching skirt came down to her ankles. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star paired the look with several gold necklaces and a pair of tan lace-up boots. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn long and straight around her shoulders. Kardashian arrived holding hands with her 39-year-old rapper and designer hubby, who rocked a chic blacked fitted suit with a crisp white shirt underneath.

While the star couple looked stunning, it was their daughter who stole the show. North West served as the flower girl in the wedding, and she was beyond adorable in her sweet white dress, furry white shawl, and purple flower crown. Kardashian shared several snaps of her little girl, first chasing around the "flower dogs" and then getting down on the dance floor—too cute!