Kim Kardashian West Looked Hot (Literally) for a Party in the Hamptons

Per usual, Kim Kardashian West looked great when she rolled up to the Revolve summer party in the Hamptons yesterday, but we can't help but wonder if she was overdressed for the occasion. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star arrived in the beachside town wearing what appeared to be a sweater dress and thigh-high boots—a chic ensemble, no doubt, but perhaps a bit warm for steamy 80-degree weather?

The 35-year-old reality TV star documented her journey on Snapchat, starting on the plane ride to New York. She made sure to show off her cute getup, which featured a form-fitting tan mini dress with long sleeves and thigh-high distressed denim boots. Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun by Justine Marjan for John Paul Mitchell Systems, as she posed for pictures at the Revolve Hamptons house.

Back at it in the Hamptons with @Revolve #RevolveInTheHamptons A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 16, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT

kimkardashian / snapchat

Kardashian might have been better off staying in the chic little number she wore to lunch on Friday. She was spotted heading into a restaurant to meet the fam wearing a barely-there lace slip dress, which she covered up with a Life of Pablo jacket. She accessorized the outfit with minimalistic black heels and bold sunglasses for a head-to-toe sexy look.

The Revolve parties have been the place to be this summer—last weekend, models Hailey Baldwin and Chanel Iman attended the Hamptons soiree to see rapper Desiigner perform. This week's gathering was an equally star-studded affair, with Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban in attendence, as well as former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. Hopefully Kim wasn't too hot at the party, but then again, who are we to question a tastemaker's fashion choices?

