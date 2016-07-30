Kim Kardashian West Rocks See-Through Flashy Balmain Pants

What wouldn't we give to raid Kim Kardashian West's closet for a day? The reality TV star was out and about in a show-stopping outfit yesterday, and she was rocking her sparkly, custom-made Balmain pants like no one's business.

Kim was spotted at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel with sister Khloé Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner. The ladies were filming an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardahsians so, naturally, they were all dressed to impress—no one more so than Kim, though. The 35-year-old mother of two was wearing a black bodysuit with a pair of amazing Balmain trousers over it. The pants, which she revealed on Snapchat to be custom made, were silver, see-through, and sparkly as anything—very reminiscent of her Met Gala outfit, which was also from Balmain. On her Snapchat, Kim noted that she wore the trousers in the "Wolves" video, which premiered yesterday.

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

KIm Kardashian/Snapchat

The reality TV star pulled the whole outfit together with a baggy olive green overshirt and her staple Yeezy heels. Her hair was slicked back away from her face, and she wore a pair of large black sunglasses to keep the sun (and camera flashes) out of her eyes.

RELATED: Kanye West Teams Up with Balmain for Star-Studded "Wolves" Music Video

Kim always looks good, whether she's out for lunch with her sisters or at her latest photoshoot, but this Balmain outfit really took her style to the next level.