Kim K. Is Really Trying to Make the Lip Ring Happen—Shop Her Favorites

Kim Kardashian West loves lip rings so much, she even gifted (a fake) one to her 4-year-old niece Penelope.

"I’m so into the lip ring right now. Just a different way to accessorize." the reality star wrote on her website and app, in a post aptly titled "Vibes–Lip Rings." Kardashian West also took the time to give us some picks of her favorite lip rings. If Kim recommends it, the masses will buy it.

Kardashian West's own lip ring is not a real piercing, so to copy her look all you need is a cute faux ring, like the ones she recommended below. They simply wrap around your lower lip and hold in place wherever you choose to position it.

