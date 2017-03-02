Kim K. Is Really Trying to Make the Lip Ring Happen—Shop Her Favorites

Pierre Suu/GC Images
Jane Asher
Mar 02, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Kim Kardashian West loves lip rings so much, she even gifted (a fake) one to her 4-year-old niece Penelope.

"I’m so into the lip ring right now. Just a different way to accessorize." the reality star wrote on her website and app, in a post aptly titled "Vibes–Lip Rings." Kardashian West also took the time to give us some picks of her favorite lip rings. If Kim recommends it, the masses will buy it.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's Cutest Mom Moments

 

Kardashian West's own lip ring is not a real piercing, so to copy her look all you need is a cute faux ring, like the ones she recommended below. They simply wrap around your lower lip and hold in place wherever you choose to position it.

Scroll down below to cop Kardashian's lip ring style.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Twist Faux Lip Ring

Topshop $12 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Kingsley Ryan Sterling Silver Twist Wire Faux Septum Nose Ring

available at ASOS $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Gold Plated Twisted Faux Lip Ring

Claire's $7 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Single Lip Ring

available at Established Jewelry $735 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Double Lip Ring

available at Established Jewelry $220 SHOP NOW

