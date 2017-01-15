How Kim Kardashian West Does Desert Dressing for a 4-Wheeling Adventure

Kim Kardashian West may be in Dubai on business, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a little fun while she’s there. The 36-year-old reality TV star gave fans a tutorial on how to do high-fashion desert attire yesterday when she went on a 4-wheeling adventure in her high heels.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is in India for a Master Class with celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, but she and her friends also took some time to explore their scenic surroundings. The group strapped into an all-terrain vehicle and cruised out into the desert while blasting “Ridin”—an appropriate choice, if we do say so ourselves.

Even though the going was a bit rough, Kardashian look especially chic in her desert attire. She wore maroon pants, a long black fur coat (because fur in the desert, obviously), and her go-to tan heeled boots (coordinating with the sand, perhaps?). She accented off the ensemble with a pair of black wrap-around sunglasses (essentials for the desert glare), and she made sure to document the killer look on her Snapchat story.

This trip to Dubai is Kardashian’s first public outing since she was robbed in Paris last October. It’s nice to see her out and enjoying herself again—her fashion choices were certainly missed.