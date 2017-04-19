7 Devil Wears Prada Moments That Parallel Kim Kardashian West’s Life

Kim Kardashian West sent out a tweet late Tuesday evening that sent the Internet into an uproar. “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown," she wrote in the since removed post.

A flurry of Twitter responses ensued and they ranged from amused to angry (after all, influenza can be very serious and even fatal at times).

And among the tweets came comparisons to Emily Blunt's character Emily from The Devil Wears Prada:

As it turns out, Emily's line—which satirized unhealthy diets taken to the extreme—is not the only The Devil Wears Prada moment to mirror Kim K.'s Twitter feed and life. We took the analysis a step further. Below, see the times Kim Kardashian West’s life paralleled the now-classic fashion world dramedy.

When Kim forgot how to spell Giorgio Armani

@KimKardashian Dear Kim - let us know which one you need and we'll send it to you. And Mr. Armani's first name is Giorgio. — Armani (@armani) June 15, 2015

When Kim needed professional nutrition advice

Do peanuts have carbs? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 15, 2010

When Kim wore a floral gown at the Met ball in May 2013

Larry Busacca/Getty

When Kim described North’s refined color palette

"North doesn't like pink or purple. She likes grays, creams, oatmeal colors, and black," Kim shared in a 2014 interview.

When Kourtney’s footwear opened the emotional floodgates

"I'm not buying [Kourtney] a f—ing pair of shoes—I bought her a f—ing career," Kim stated in an episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

When Kim forgot to be humble