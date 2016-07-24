Kim Kardashian West Celebrates J.Lo's Birthday in Vegas with Epic Party

Two of our favorite bootylicious stars got together last night for an epic birthday celebration—Kim Kardashian West was in Las Vegas, so naturally she brought a cake to birthday girl Jennifer Lopez.
J.Lo turns 47 today—though, she still looks not a day over 30—and some of her friends decided to have a little soiree after her Vegas show last night. Kim Kardashian brought a group of her girlfriends to the "All I Have" show, and of course, she documented the night via Snapchat. Kardashian wore a chic white dress with sparkly straps while she and her crew danced along to Lopez's greatest hits.
After the show, J.Lo slipped into her birthday outfit: a brown Balmain jumpsuit that featured plenty of cutouts to showcase her toned figure. She styled it with tan pumps and pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail for a cool, yet sexy birthday look. Lopez shared a picture of her ensemble on Instagram this morning, captioning it, "About last night... Pre birthday turn up!"
Kardashian and Lopez met up back stage—rapper French Montana was there, too!—where the lady of the hour was presented with a huge birthday cake! The two stars shared a sweet embrace before posing for a picture together.
We have a feeling this was just the beginning of a great night. Not too shabby a way to spend your 47th birthday!
