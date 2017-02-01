Kim Kardashian Starts a Book Club: Here's What She Should Read

You guys, Kim Kardashian West needs our help.

On Jan. 31, Kim K. rallied her Twitter followers—the 50 million people who know her best—to recommend a bedtime read.

“Any good books I should start reading? I love reading before I fall asleep and need a new book,” she tweeted.

Any good books I should start reading? I love reading before I fall asleep and need a new book — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2017

Kardashian West followed up her initial tweet with a big announcement: She's starting a book club with Chrissy Teigen and hair stylist Jen Atkin:

So guys..... @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

As for the trio's first selection? The mother of two convinced her friends to take on Betty J. Eadie's Embraced by the Light ($7; amazon.com), a nonfiction book about a woman's near-death experience that Kardashian West read in January—just a few months after her traumatic Paris robbery.

I'm making them read "Embraced By The Light" as our first book! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

As a result of her call to action, we here at InStyle headquarters took it upon ourselves to provide the reality star with a few recommendations.

Below, nine books we think Kim K.W. would enjoy reading (and discussing with Teigen and Atkin).