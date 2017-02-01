Kim Kardashian Starts a Book Club: Here's What She Should Read

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Isabel Jones
Feb 01, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

You guys, Kim Kardashian West needs our help.

On Jan. 31, Kim K. rallied her Twitter followers—the 50 million people who know her best—to recommend a bedtime read.

“Any good books I should start reading? I love reading before I fall asleep and need a new book,” she tweeted.

Kardashian West followed up her initial tweet with a big announcement: She's starting a book club with Chrissy Teigen and hair stylist Jen Atkin:

As for the trio's first selection? The mother of two convinced her friends to take on Betty J. Eadie's Embraced by the Light ($7; amazon.com), a nonfiction book about a woman's near-death experience that Kardashian West read in January—just a few months after her traumatic Paris robbery.

As a result of her call to action, we here at InStyle headquarters took it upon ourselves to provide the reality star with a few recommendations.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's Cutest Mom Moments

 

Below, nine books we think Kim K.W. would enjoy reading (and discussing with Teigen and Atkin).

1 of 9 Courtesy

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

"When you’re a Kardashian, escapism is probably pretty difficult to achieve—I mean, your life is most people’s idea of an escape. But when her own reality gets to be too much, Kim K. should crack open Kevin Kwan’s magnum opus, the extravagantly extravagant Crazy Rich Asians—it’s probably the only book in the world that would make the diamond grill-wearing reality star feel comparatively low-maintenance and frugal." —Isabel Jones, Digital Editorial Assistant

available at Amazon $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Matilda by Roald Dahl

"My mom read me Matilda by Roald Dahl when I was little and she loved it as much as I did! I can totally picture Kim, Saint, and North getting in a big snuggle pile and enjoying nightly installments of Matilda and Miss Honey's adventures like my mom and I did." —Katie Donbavand, Associate Producer

available at Amazon $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Lost Girls by Robert Kolker

"When The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey was airing on CBS, I was not the only person on my Twitter feed wildly reacting to the documentary in 140 characters or less—Kim Kardashian was too. Glad to know I’m not totally alone in my obsession with cold cases and true crime outside of the weird, ongoing group text I have with my friends. If Kim is eager to dive into another cold case, I’d recommend Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery by Robert Kolker, which is focused around the search for the Long Island serial killer. Kim, put the kids to bed, read this, THEN CALL ME SO I CAN HEAR YOUR THEORIES. Between the two of us, we might just crack this case wide open." —Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

available at Amazon $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Commonwealth by Ann Patchett

"This story follows six half-brothers and sisters over the course of 40-something years and they have more drama in their lives than all the Kar-Jenners combined. Delving into some fictional familial drama would provide her with some much-needed escapism." —Jane Asher, Digital Editorial Assistant

available at Amazon $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo

"Kim K. has a pro team to keep her home looking immaculate but there's something in organizing your own belongings yourself. Remember when she asked, "Is it so bad to keep things?" in that classic KUWTK episode where Kanye gave her closet a makeover? Marie Kondo’s bestselling book teaches you to sort through your possessions and let go of excess baggage—literally and figuratively." —Mari Kasanuki, Associate News Editor

available at Amazon $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Invisible Monsters by Chuck Palahniuk

"Here’s what to read if you’re into high fashion (check), high drama (check), and high-velocity pettiness (not sure). Also, Fight Club." —Kim Duong, Digital Fashion Assistant

available at Amazon $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

In Twenty Years by Allison Winn Scotch

"Every character in this book is basically going through a mid-life crisis, and it will make the Kardashians' crazy lives seem totally normal." —Olivia Bahou, Assistant Digital Editor

available at Amazon $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Kardashian Konfidential by Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian

"She should re-read Kardashian Konfidential because three Kardashians are better than one." —Jonathan Borge, Assistant Editor, Audience Engagement

available at Amazon From $0.01 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Eligible

"I think she should read Curtis Sittenfeld's Eligible. It's a light, fun romantic comedy that's an update of Pride and Prejudice set in Cincinnati. Total escapist book reading." —Karen Bowers, Senior Project Manager

available at Amazon $20 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!