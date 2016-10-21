Read All of the Sweet Messages Kim Kardashian West Received from Family on Her 36th Birthday

Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian West!

The reality star and fashion icon turns 36 today. As always, KKW’s famous fam is celebrating their sister and daughter on her special day, posting Instagram tributes, throwback videos, and sweet messages to their apps.

The Kim K. birthday sentiment kicked off on Thursday when the E! star’s closest friend, Allison Statter, shared pictures and memories from the 36-year-old’s Sweet Sixteen 20 years prior.

Happy Birthday Kimberly 😇 I love you sister 🎈🎉 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:22am PDT

Though Kardashian West’s birthday is probably a little quieter this year than last—no movie theater rentals or fake pregnancies that we know of—Mrs. West is surely feeling the birthday love. Plus, you know Kanye isn’t about to let his wife’s birthday slip by uncelebrated—we’re hoping the occasion might just be momentous enough to break Kim’s social media hiatus.

My husband never ceases the amaze me! He rented out the entire movie theater to screen the new Steve Jobs (It's sooooo good BTW) and had all of my family & close friends come dressed up as their best pregnant Kim look (fake baby bumps provided on arrival!) Not sure if that was to make me feel less huge or just a fun cool theme but I loved it & had the best time ever, feeling so very comfortable eating churros with a bunch of pregnant women! Just what I needed, the perfect chill yummy food birthday!!!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 21, 2015 at 8:57pm PDT

Happy birthday, Mrs. West. We’re wishing you a tranquil and happy year ahead.

