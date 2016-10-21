Read All of the Sweet Messages Kim Kardashian West Received from Family on Her 36th Birthday

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Isabel Jones
Oct 21, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian West!

The reality star and fashion icon turns 36 today. As always, KKW’s famous fam is celebrating their sister and daughter on her special day, posting Instagram tributes, throwback videos, and sweet messages to their apps.

The Kim K. birthday sentiment kicked off on Thursday when the E! star’s closest friend, Allison Statter, shared pictures and memories from the 36-year-old’s Sweet Sixteen 20 years prior.

Happy Birthday Kimberly 😇 I love you sister 🎈🎉

Though Kardashian West’s birthday is probably a little quieter this year than last—no movie theater rentals or fake pregnancies that we know of—Mrs. West is surely feeling the birthday love. Plus, you know Kanye isn’t about to let his wife’s birthday slip by uncelebrated—we’re hoping the occasion might just be momentous enough to break Kim’s social media hiatus.

Happy birthday, Mrs. West. We’re wishing you a tranquil and happy year ahead.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian’s Best Beauty Moments

Read the Kar-Jenner clan’s sweet birthday messages below.

1 of 4 Charley Gallay/Getty

Kylie Jenner

Kim’s youngest sister sang her praises, writing: “Happy birthday to my cool, hot, smart sister—Kim! I love you very much and am so grateful to have you as a role model!” Jenner also shared four moments she twinned with her big sis.

2 of 4 kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner also admitted that she looks up to her sister, sharing an adorable throwback photo of a teenaged Kim, baby Kylie, and toddler Kendall on Instagram, and writing: “Happy birthday, Kim!! I'm lucky to call you my sister. You're such a smart, talented, driven and kind person. You've taught me so much and you'll always be such an inspiration to me. I love you and hope you have the best day!”

3 of 4 Charley Gallay/Getty

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian wrote, “A Khlo$ tribute to make my amazing, smart, beautiful sister laugh! Happy birthday Kim!” and posted a silly video clip that transposes Khloé’s face on Kim’s body.

4 of 4 krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner

Kris celebrated her daughter’s 36th with a touching post, collage of throwback photos, and video footage from little Kimmy’s 2nd birthday. The famous momager wrote:

“To My Beautiful, Amazing, Precious Daughter Kim,

I love you more than words will ever begin to express. I remember your second birthday like it was yesterday. I remember the smile on your face, the joy in your eyes, and the fun and excitement of everyone who was there. I remember what we ate, what we wore and I especially remember your unforgettable laughter.

You have been one of the most amazing loves of my life since the day you were born and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mom.

Now you have your own two little angels to love and make memories with, and I thank God every day for every moment we spend together.

Happy birthday, Jouge! I love you more than you will ever know!

Mommy”

