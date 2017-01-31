Kim Kardashian West Frees the Nipple in a Slinky, Sheer Dress

The Kar-Jenner clan has been having the time of their lives in Costa Rica. From helicopter rides to hot tub sessions, they've been making the most of their gorgeous resort, but on Sunday night, the family stepped out for dinner on the town—dressed to the nines, no less.

After spending some time outside of the spotlight, Kim Kardashian West was back to her body-baring ways, donning a sheer metallic Paco Rabanne dress sans bra. The reality star paired the daring look with a navy suede baseball cap and lace-up sandals that snaked around her calves.

VIDEO: 5 Times Kim Kardashian West Wowed in Spandex

The 36-year-old Snapchatted with her little sis, Kylie, who was equally scandalous in a plunging white jumpsuit. Nope, no brassiere to be found there either.

🐩 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:31am PST

While attention-grabbing, this is hardly the first time Kim or her sisters stepped out sans bra. Keep scrolling for 5 more times the Kar-Jenner clan freed the nipple in front of the flashing cameras.