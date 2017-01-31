Kim Kardashian West Frees the Nipple in a Slinky, Sheer Dress

Brian Prahl/Splash News
Olivia Bahou
Jan 30, 2017 @ 11:00 pm

The Kar-Jenner clan has been having the time of their lives in Costa Rica. From helicopter rides to hot tub sessions, they've been making the most of their gorgeous resort, but on Sunday night, the family stepped out for dinner on the town—dressed to the nines, no less.

After spending some time outside of the spotlight, Kim Kardashian West was back to her body-baring ways, donning a sheer metallic Paco Rabanne dress sans bra. The reality star paired the daring look with a navy suede baseball cap and lace-up sandals that snaked around her calves.

The 36-year-old Snapchatted with her little sis, Kylie, who was equally scandalous in a plunging white jumpsuit. Nope, no brassiere to be found there either.

🐩

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

While attention-grabbing, this is hardly the first time Kim or her sisters stepped out sans bra. Keep scrolling for 5 more times the Kar-Jenner clan freed the nipple in front of the flashing cameras.

1 of 5 Splash News

Kim Kardashian West

The reality star rocked a similarly sheer metallic dress to catch a show on her husband's Saint Pablo tour in September.

2 of 5 AKM GSI

Kylie Jenner

Jenner was noticeably sans bra when she stepped out to celebrate her birthday with Tyga last year.

3 of 5 X17online.com

Kourtney Kardashian

Much like her little sister, Kourtney went braless for a Kanye concert in October.

4 of 5 FameFlynet

Kendall Jenner

The model, who has talked openly about her aversion to bras, let it all hang out in New York City in September.

5 of 5 AKM GSI

Khloé Kardashian

Never one to be left out, Khloé went without a bra to a friend's baby shower in November.

