Kim Kardashian West Launches Reality Show to Find the Newest Member of Her Glam Squad

Keeping up with all of Kim Kardashian West's projects is about to get even tougher. She already has a new one in the works.

On the heels of her beauty collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced Wednesday that she's teaming up with Lifetime to a launch a new beauty-based reality show called Glam Masters. "New project alert! So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world! Head over to mylifetime.com/GlamMasters to apply!"

New project alert! 🚨 So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world! 🌍💄 Head over to mylifetime.com/GlamMasters to apply! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 3, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

According to Lifetime, Kardashian will executive produce the competition series, which will "pit some of the most creative and talented beauty bloggers against one another for an opportunity to be part of Kim Kardashian West's glam empire."

"We are so excited to bring Kim's trendsetting vision of style and beauty to television's newest competition series," Liz Gateley, EVP and head of Lifetime programming, said in a statement. "The stakes couldn't be higher with the chance to work with one of the most successful entrepreneurs and brands on the planet."

RELATED: The 411 on Vintage Swimsuits, Inspired by Kim K's Dior Bikini

The mom of two shared her excitement about the show in the statement, too, saying, "I'm such a beauty-junkie and am fascinated by how artists are able to transform someone's look with makeup and couldn't be more ecstatic for them to show what they can really do."

During each episode, four beauty bloggers will go "head-to-head to show they have the talent, charisma and vision it takes to be the next big name in the beauty world, all while facing expert judges who will critique every stroke of the contouring brush." Each week, a winner will qualify to advance to the semi-finals where they will compete for one of three spots in the Tournament of Masters finale. Only one will be left standing to claim the title of Glam Master.

The eight episode show starts production this summer.