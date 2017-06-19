Kim Kardashian West's Makeup Line Expected to Net This Crazy Amount in Minutes

Kim Kardashian West has had a number of business ventures, but it looks like she's about to take things to the next level with this one.

Following her capsule Lip Kit collection with sister Kylie Jenner, the reality mogul will launch her first standalone beauty line—KKW Beauty—Wednesday and she's expected to make millions in just minutes from it. According to WWD, industry sources expect the reported 300,000 units of her $48 Creme Contour & Highlight Kit to sell out in less than five minutes, which would rake in $14.4 million(!).

Light, Medium, Dark, Deep Dark. #KKWBEAUTY Crème Contour and Highlight Kits coming 6.21 at 9am PST A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Kardashian shared more details about the highlighter kit on Instagram Monday, posting a photo of the shades in it and writing alongside it, "Each kit comes with a matte and shimmer highlighter."

@KKWBEAUTY highlighter shades. Each kit comes with a matte and shimmer highlighter. Launching 6.21 at 9am PST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Meanwhile, the cream contour formula, which comes in Light, Medium, Dark, and Deep Dark shades, is highly buildable and blendable, and those are just the first of many products to come. Last week, Kardashian gave her Snapchat followers a glimpse of her upcoming KKW Beauty fragrance as well.