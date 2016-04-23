Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Twin in Bodycon Dresses While Out in Miami

Splash News
Michelle Guerrere
Apr 23, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

It's not the first time the Kardashian sisters took a page from their sibling's style playbook—and we know it won't be the last. Kim and Kourtney both stepped out in skintight dresses to attend their friends' pre-wedding festivities in Miami with Kanye West and pal Jonathan Cheban last night. Kim opted for a see-through nude maxi dress while Kourtney rocked an olive green mini with shoulder cut-outs. But on second glance, the bodycon fit wasn't the only thing the pair had in common wardrobe-wise: Both ladies opted for pulled-back hairstyles (although Kourtney's was noticeably more voluminous) and ankle-strap nude pumps to finish off their looks.

Whether the duo got ready together (or not), we'll never know. But with ensembles this chic, we hope they get to #twinning again soon.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and North West Don Matching Braids and Chokers

Back in Miami #OldSchool #GrootWedding

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

bathroom break #GrootWedding

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

MIAMI

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

