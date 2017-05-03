Kim Kardashian West Shares Secret Snaps from Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Blowout

It's no surprise Kim Kardashian West had an amazing time celebrating Kourtney Kardashian's birthday last week—just one look at either of the sister's Instagram pages would show just that.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars didn't give all of the details behind their trip away on social media, though. While they both posted several snaps, Kim saved some of her festive photos for later, sharing several on her website Wednesday of herself, Kourtney, and their squad partying the days (and nights) away.

"Celebrating Kourtney's 38th birthday with a girls' trip in Mexico was the perfect getaway," Kim wrote on her blog. "There were 16 of us and things definitely got a little crazy! It was so fun getting to spend time with our closest friends."

RELATED: You Will Never Catch Kourtney Kardashian Traveling Without These Beauty Products

WATCH: A Kim & Kanye Kids Clothing Line is Happening

One of the photos (at top) showed Kourtney blowing out the candles of her whale-emblazoned cake, clad in a white dress and a beaded necklace. In another, Kim strikes a pose barefoot, looking back at the camera in a metallic backless dress. Her hair is slicked back in a bun and she serves up a fierce pout.

Kimkardashianwest.com

Kim also added a photo she posted on Instagram, where she showed off her curves in a white cleavage-baring crop top and bikini bottoms.

Kimkardashianwest.com

While the birthday bash kicked off in Punta Mita, Mexico at Joe Francis's oceanfront vacation home, Casa Aramara, the ladies also jetted off to Puerto Rico. While there, they made the most of the gorgeous backdrop at their vacay digs, posing for a "Calabasas Mom Crew" photo, and obligatory bum-baring-by-the-pool snaps as well.

Calabasas Mom Crew A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

It's safe to say Kourtney's birthday girls' trip was one unforgettable experience.