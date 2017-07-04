Kim Kardashian, Kanye, and Their Kids Pose with 2Chainz in Heartwarming "Family Pic"

Kim Kardashian West knows that a proper Fourth of July weekend isn't complete without two things—loved ones and plenty of barbecue.

And on Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rang in the holiday a few days early as she, husband Kanye West, and their two kids, Saint and North, hosted rapper 2Chainz and his family at their home for a pre-Independence Day feast.

While the mom-of-two made us drool with several snaps of her home-cooked goodies—which included green beans, mac and cheese, plantains, rice and beans, as well as jerk chicken, pork, and ox tail—our focus was firmly on 2Chainz's too-sweet posts of the two families coming together for an idyllic afternoon.

"Family pic," the "We Own It" chart topper captioned the heartwarming portrait, which shows the Kardashian-West clan, who are all smiles, except for an adorably frowning Nori, seated in a row on the left side. Right next to them, the rapper sits with his hands on his wife, Kesha Ward, and his kids Halo, Heaven and Harmony.

Family pic A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The musician also shared a photo of fellow rap mogul Kanye, who appeared to be high spirits during the party.

"Happy Sunday," the dad-of-three—who wore a red Louis Vuitton bomber jacket for the barbecue—wrote alongside a photo of the pair where the "Famous" hitmaker can be seen cheesing for the camera.

Happy Sunday A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kissed in Public and Gave Us Butterflies

Now if only we could score an invite to Sunday barbecue at the Wests' this summer!