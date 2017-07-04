Kim Kardashian, Kanye, and Their Kids Pose with 2Chainz in Heartwarming "Family Pic"

Kim Kardashian West knows that a proper Fourth of July weekend isn't complete without two things—loved ones and plenty of barbecue.
And on Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rang in the holiday a few days early as she, husband Kanye West, and their two kids, Saint and North, hosted rapper 2Chainz and his family at their home for a pre-Independence Day feast.
While the mom-of-two made us drool with several snaps of her home-cooked goodies—which included green beans, mac and cheese, plantains, rice and beans, as well as jerk chicken, pork, and ox tail—our focus was firmly on 2Chainz's too-sweet posts of the two families coming together for an idyllic afternoon.
"Family pic," the "We Own It" chart topper captioned the heartwarming portrait, which shows the Kardashian-West clan, who are all smiles, except for an adorably frowning Nori, seated in a row on the left side. Right next to them, the rapper sits with his hands on his wife, Kesha Ward, and his kids Halo, Heaven and Harmony.
The musician also shared a photo of fellow rap mogul Kanye, who appeared to be high spirits during the party.
"Happy Sunday," the dad-of-three—who wore a red Louis Vuitton bomber jacket for the barbecue—wrote alongside a photo of the pair where the "Famous" hitmaker can be seen cheesing for the camera.
Now if only we could score an invite to Sunday barbecue at the Wests' this summer!