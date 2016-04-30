Kim Kardashian Hosts a Fabulous Girls' Night In

Though nobody would say Kim Kardashian is a homebody, the mom of two made staying in about the most fabulous thing to do on a Friday night. Flanked by her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, hairstylist Jen Atkins, and more of her gal pals,all dressed in black Onepiece onesies, Kim played around with flower crowns and other fun options on her Snapchat.

On the menu? Nothing fancy. Just pizza, Jen Atkin said on her Instagram: "We grind from Mon-Fri, eat [pizza emoji] Fri-Sun #TGIF #GirlsNight"

But of course this being the Kardashians, there was also some business afoot. Khloe wrote in her Instagram caption that the girls' night was also about: "Filming a girls game night for the apps tonight!!"

And ICYMI, it looks like even mini Kardashians know how to have fun with social media and their girl-friends. Kim recently posted this cute face swap of North West and her friend Ryan swapping faces.

