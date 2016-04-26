Kim Kardashian West Shows Off Shockingly Low-Key Street Style

Kim Kardashian West may be known for dressing to the nines when she's out and about, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dialed her glitzy street style down a notch when she stepped out in Beverly Hills Tuesday, still looking chic but more low key than usual.

After the mom of two wrapped up a brunch at Nate'n Al with her brother Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna, she was all smiles as she walked down a sidewalk, rocking distressed dark denim jeans, a black tank top, and an unbuttoned blue-and-black plaid shirt by Enfants Riches Déprimés, an outfit she accessorized with lace-up sandals and a choker.

With her brother walking ahead of her and a small crowd of fans and photographers following behind them, Kardashian clutched her black bag, flashed her wedding ring and kept a steady pace in black shades as they made their way.

Whether Kim goes dressed-down or full glam, she does it well, and continues to give her fans major street style inspo.