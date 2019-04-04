Are Tiny Sunglasses Really Over? Kim Kardashian Weighs In

Image zoom KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Last year, when Kim Kardashian revealed that Kanye West had instructed her — via email — to ditch big sunglasses, the already-popular trend seemed to take hold. From then on, “tiny little glasses," as she recalled her husband describing them on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, were it, and stars like Gigi Hadid and Rihanna even began rocking pairs of their own. So imagine our surprise when, while looking Kim's new collaboration with Israel-based eyewear brand Carolina Lemke, we spotted large frames included in the mix.

Between this move and the fact that celebrities are slowly opting for larger, face-covering sunglasses over perfectly petite alternatives, we couldn't help but wonder: Are the days of tiny sunglasses…over?

The short answer, according to Kim herself, is complicated.

When we joined the star in Los Angeles to celebrate the new collection, she revealed that she's starting to deviate from skinny shades. “Kanye sent me that 'inspiration email', so I went with it, but it was really hard for me to get into the tiny sunglass phase,” said Kim, who was serving secret-agent-chic in large reflective Carolina Lemke sunglasses, a plum Mugler blazer, purple python Gucci trousers, and Christian Louboutin heels. “I feel like it's going bigger right now. I'm back into bigger. I'll ease back into it with some medium and then some bigger shield ones.”

Still, the fashion and beauty mogul assured us that there’s no need to abandon tiny glasses altogether. “My favorite is the classic [option]," she shared, referring to the Dusk frames included in the April 2 drop. "I just call it my '90s style.”

That makes sense: The new range, all of which is priced at an affordable $90, definitely plays with sci-fi-like designs that were popular in the '90s — an era Kardashian is known to draw inspiration from. “I like to mix it up, and sunglasses are such a personality vibe. I wanted it to be affordable so that if someone wanted, they could buy two and just have more of a variety,” she exclusively told InStyle. With seven different styles and various colorways to choose from, there’s definitely a little something for everyone.

Momager Kris Jenner, who also at the event, made sure to show her support by wearing the Dusk style, and even marveled at how much she was loving them for everyday wear. However, it seems that not every member of the famous fam has the same taste in eyewear. Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, prefers bolder styles, and Kim took a minute to talk about her daughter's fearless approach to fashion. “She picked up the all silver ones that are mirrored on the sides. She was wearing mine the other day and they looked so good on her,” she gushed.

Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian is available online now at carolinalemke.com.