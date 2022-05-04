Kim Cattrall Said One Last Thing About Samantha Jones

After watching And Just Like That ..., fans seemed to be divided over the fact that Kim Cattrall and her character, Samantha Jones, ended up an ocean away in London and nothing more than a spectre that came to Carrie Bradshaw via text. Some saw the lack of Samantha as a glaring omission that meant the show had lost its spirit and others rallied behind Cattrall for sticking to her guns and claiming that she was done with the caracter. In a new interview with Variety, Cattrall had some parting words for Ms. Jones and where a third movie would have gone — spoiler: fans basically saw it.

"I was never asked to be part of the reboot," Cattrall said of the unceremonious way she learned about Samantha's fate. "I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media."

Cattrall went on to say that the show had taken a lot of inspiration from the script she had read for the third movie, saying, "The series is basically the third movie. That's how creative it was." She also confirmed that there would have been a storyline about Samantha getting photos from Brady, which Cattrall didn't think did anything to move her character along. Instead, she noted, she had ideas that seemed more realistic for a woman running a PR firm.

"Why can't Samantha, who owns her PR company — maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes? 2008 was tough. Some people are still recovering. She had to sell it to some guy who's wearing a hoodie, and that's the dilemma she has," she said. "I mean that's a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps' heads, and I thought that's a great idea. That's a conflict."

For fans hoping for a return, it doesn't seem like it'll ever happen. Cattrall has turned the page on the role, saying that she never felt like there was reason enough for the show (or movies) to keep going.

"I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn't happen. But also, I was ready," she said. "And this is exactly what I wished for: to be in different places playing different characters because I'm a character actress. And as difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I'm good. I'm on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I'm over here."

And it's not that there's bad blood between Cattrall and Samantha Jones, it could be more about the things that happened between the actress and the cast and crew, which has been highly publicized. Cattrall didn't hold back when she talked about her love for Samantha.