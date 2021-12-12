Kim Cattrall Subtly Responded to Samantha's Absence on And Just Like That

Following the premiere of And Just Like That, fans were certainly feeling the loss of Samantha Jones. The HBO Max show addressed Kim Cattrall's character's absence swiftly, explaining that after Carrie decided to drop her as her publicist due to the decline of the publishing business, Samantha dumped Carrie as a friend (along with Miranda and Charlotte) and moved to London. But viewers weren't exactly satisfied with the reasoning and took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the star.

"Kim Cattrall didn't return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off ❤️," one fan tweeted in reference to her infamous scat-singing video. In response, Kim liked the post in addition to a slew of messages of support she received on the platform. Another added, "And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet."

A third wrote, "@KimCattrall I am such a fan. With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up. I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don't want to do or that won't make you happy. Looking forward to you on #QAF happy holidays!"

Cattrall played Samantha on Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004 and in both of the show's feature films. Though, she declined to return for a third installment amid rumors of a feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. The two denied there was any bad blood between them until Kim decided to call out SJP directly on social media. Back in 2018, after the death of her brother, Cattrall accused Parker of "exploiting" her family's tragedy. "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she shared on Instagram. In the caption she explained further, writing: "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

She added, "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend," Cattrall continued. "So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."