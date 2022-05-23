Kim Cattrall Is Living Her Best Life, Thank You Very Much

"I don't ever want to be in a situation, even for an hour, where I'm not really enjoying myself."

Most of us know Kim Cattrall as her on-screen characters, such as SATC's Samantha Jones or How I Met Your Father's Sophie. However, she's also the queen of self-care and putting herself first.

A quick look at the actor's Instagram page shows Cattrall living her best life. Whether she's promoting her newest television project (the Queer as Folk reboot, which premieres on Jun. 9), celebrating her sixth anniversary with partner Russ Thomas, or sharing her new Ole Henriksen skincare campaign, her followers a sense that Cattrall is thriving.

"I'm at a point in my life where I've achieved a lot of the goals that I wanted, and I'm still following my passions and what I think is good and right for me. And I just don't ever want to be in a situation, even for an hour where I'm not really enjoying myself," she tells InStyle over Zoom. "I think that's what you're picking up on."

She recently teamed up with skincare brand Ole Henriksen for the launch of its first-ever body care line: Touch. It includes its BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer and Firmly Yours Toning Dry Body Oil, both of which Cattrall is a big fan of. After all, the whole idea behind them is to use skincare ingredients typically reserved for the face for the body care products, such as AHA acids and vitamin E.

"I take a lot of baths, I like to swim, and I love jacuzzis — which are all very drying," she says, explaining why she gravitates toward very moisturizing skincare products. Plus, living in New York City can take a toll on your skin. "I'm either in air conditioning or I'm in steam heat."

Taking care of all her skin — head to toe — is of utmost importance to Cattrall. She explains that as she has "very English skin," she was never a sun worshipper and that she's always applied sunscreen to protect herself from getting burned. Instead, she's always focused on moisturizing the skin and drinking a lot of water to keep it hydrated from the inside out. Apart from that, she swears by body exfoliants to keep her skin smooth and improve circulation, and she's adamant about using gentle makeup removers, "especially for around my eyes."

In a video she uploaded to her Instagram account, she says there's nothing more satisfying than finding what works. While the context of that video was skincare and her Ole Henriksen partnership, the sentiment goes beyond beauty. When asked for her best wellness tip, Cattrall says it boils down to trusting your gut and going with it.

"People can lead you into knowledge, but ultimately, it's getting to know yourself and what's right for you — whether it's a skincare product, a job, a relationship — that'll make you happy and grow. You have to really listen to what's right for you," she says. "And it's really important to listen, to take the time, to listen to what feels right and follow that. That's really where I have found the most joy."

So even with this skincare partnership, Cattrall made sure it felt right and aligned with her values. "[The brand] is so respected, not just by its customers, but within the industry," she says. "Ole has been around for ages and has a sterling reputation, and I've been around for a long time and have a strong reputation as well. I just felt that it was a really good brand, I wanted to be in business with them."