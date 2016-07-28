15 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Kiernan Shipka

Ever since she was six years old, Kiernan Shipka has been in the spotlight. The star grew up before our eyes onscreen as the moody and quick-witted Sally Draper on AMC’s Mad Men, and now—nine years after her debut—16-year-old Shipka credits the drama’s retro wardrobe with shaping her personal aesthetic. "Being on the show allowed me to find my own style and express it in a big, bold way," she told InStyle when we chatted with her for our August issue. “I wasn't thinking too much about fashion when I started on Mad Men, to be honest. I was only six! But once I started going to fittings and being exposed to the costumes, it was eye-opening from that point forward.”

As Shipka’s career has evolved, so has her wardrobe. “I would definitely describe my look as something that’s constantly changing,” she said. “My key thing with style is just to have fun with it, and I’m pretty laid-back.” From her red carpet looks to her street style, Shipka’s unexpected choices have certainly gotten our attention over the years—and she plans to keep us on our toes. “I pretty much never say never when it comes to fashion,” she said. Scroll down for 15 things we learned about Shipka's style.