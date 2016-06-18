Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Square Off in Pillow Fight

If this isn't the biggest bed you've ever seen... Last night, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian came to blows in a high-fashion pillow fight while bouncing on a huge hotel bed.

The two sisters were decked out in matching green-and-white palm frond pajamas, sporting face masks as headbands with their hair styled naturally. Kourtney, the 37-year-old mother of three, posted a series of Instagram pictures of her and Khloé going head-to-head in an epic pillow fight. She captioned the images, "Weekend goals."

Weekend goals. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 17, 2016 at 8:06pm PDT

Weekend goals. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 17, 2016 at 8:04pm PDT

The pair certainly seemed to be having a good time, laughing as they pelted one another with pillows. Younger sis Khloé reposted one of the images, and we have an inkling that she did so strategically—the shot she chose perfectly showcased her incredibly toned legs. She captioned her pic with a simple green heart.

💚 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 17, 2016 at 8:09pm PDT

We're surprised the sisters didn't bring Kourtney's kids along for the fun—after all, what kids don't love the chance to hit their parents with pillows? However, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian West and their little ones just wrapped up a trip to Disneyland for North West's third birthday, so there's a good chance the tykes needed some serious naptime.

Thank you @disneyland for making all of my princess dreams come true today! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 15, 2016 at 8:36pm PDT

🔮 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 16, 2016 at 9:30pm PDT

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Shares the Cutest Video Ever for North West's Third Birthday

Kids or not, the Kardashian sisters' silly antics make us want to host our own slumber party, complete with matching PJs and pillow wars.