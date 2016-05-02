Khloe Kardashian's Face Swap with Gigi Hadid Is Modern Art

Jerod Harris

The only face swap you need to see today.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 02, 2016 @ 11:40 am

While most of our Snapchat face swaps are what nightmares made of, Khloe Kardashian's was glorious and hilarious. Khloe Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram of herself as Gigi Hadid, accompanied with appropriately hilarious commentary (apparently celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, had just introduce Koko to the face-swap-with-a-photo feature).

RELATED: Sarah Hyland's Half-Up Hairstyle Needs to Be Seen Like RN

 

Face swap as @gigihadid!! Thanks Jen for teaching me this 😝

A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

RELATED: This Is What North West Will Look Like When She Grows Up (According to Kim)

When we first saw the video we had to do a double take. With the long hair and perfect face swap technique, Khloe really does look like Gigi.

Khloe also does her best Gigi impression saying, "I'm so excited it's my birthday, I'm finally 21, and I got a hot man and I'm a f***ing Victoria's Secret angel." No disagreements here.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!