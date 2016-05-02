Khloe Kardashian's Face Swap with Gigi Hadid Is Modern Art

While most of our Snapchat face swaps are what nightmares made of, Khloe Kardashian's was glorious and hilarious. Khloe Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram of herself as Gigi Hadid, accompanied with appropriately hilarious commentary (apparently celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, had just introduce Koko to the face-swap-with-a-photo feature).

RELATED: Sarah Hyland's Half-Up Hairstyle Needs to Be Seen Like RN

Face swap as @gigihadid!! Thanks Jen for teaching me this 😝 A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 30, 2016 at 8:02pm PDT

RELATED: This Is What North West Will Look Like When She Grows Up (According to Kim)

When we first saw the video we had to do a double take. With the long hair and perfect face swap technique, Khloe really does look like Gigi.

Khloe also does her best Gigi impression saying, "I'm so excited it's my birthday, I'm finally 21, and I got a hot man and I'm a f***ing Victoria's Secret angel." No disagreements here.