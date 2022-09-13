Khloé and Kim Kardashian Coordinated in Head-to-Toe Sequins for Their Latest Night Out

Khloé and Kim Kardashian are here to remind everyone that they currently hold the title of Los Angeles's most eligible bachelorettes — not that we'd ever forget.

On Monday, the Good American founder shared a trio of photos alongside her sister Kim and their close friend, La La Anthony, from a night out at Beyoncé's roller-disco-themed 41st birthday party cheekily captioned, "All the single ladies." While all three women coordinated their glitzy looks (and single relationship statuses) for the occasion, they each let their personal style shine through their evening ensembles.

For her part, Khloé brought the glam and ditched her bra when sporting a shimmering sheer two-piece Celia Kritharioti crop top and skirt set paired with matching knee-high boots and a silver Balenciaga handbag. Kardashian's honey-blonde locks were curled and teased into a voluminous 70s-style blowout, and her usual bronzy glam included an intense black eyeliner look and a pinky-nude lip.

Surprising no one, Kim opted for one of her signature Balenciaga long-sleeved catsuits — this time reaching for a red-and-black tiger print version covered entirely in sequins — which she paired with her go-to bug-eye sunglasses from the fashion house and waist-length blonde tresses. Anthony looked equally as stunning in a bronze metallic halter crop top, matching one-legged leggings, and an arm warmer.

The trio's outing came shortly after Kim officially called it quits with former boyfriend Pete Davidson and Khloé reportedly stopped seeing her rumored private equity investor beau just last month. While many believed that Kim and Pete had the potential to be endgame, a source told Entertainment Tonight the SKIMS founder wasn't yet ready to "settle down."

"They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date," the source shared. "Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."