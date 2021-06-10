Khloé Kardashian Posed Topless For Good American's New Campaign
The star modeled the brand's new '90s fit.
Khloé Kardashian has some good jeans (and genes, tbh). The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently posed topless for her denim brand Good American's newest campaign. On Wednesday, the company posted a photo of Kardashian modeling their new '90s fit ... and pretty much nothing else.
The light wash jeans have a looser, baggier fit, and include a distressed rip in each knee. The brand even describes them as "a looser fit made to vibe with all bodies."
The high-waisted cut hit the star right below her belly button, and she paired the jeans with pointy-toed, brown leather boots and her signature silver hoops. Her dark brown hair is parted down the middle with a gentle wave. The brand's founder posed with one hand on the pocket of the jeans with the other on her chest.
The brand also just reached a settlement with a Los Angeles-based designer who accused Good American of copying their designs, according to DailyMail. The brand dbleudazzled, founded by Destiney Bleu, was suing the company and Kardashian, seeking $10 million in damages after claiming Good American had ripped off her bedazzled bodysuit designs.
But according to RadarOnline, a confidential and private agreement has been reached and the case will no longer be pursued in court.