Khloé Kardashian Stepped Out in the Most Chaotic Sheer Leggings

Gone are the days when leggings were reserved solely for gym sessions, but leave it to a Kardashian to elevate the versatile basic into something totally glam. On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian stepped out for lunch wearing the comfy pants — and her most recent version of the trend was anything but average.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Khloé was spotted grabbing a bite to eat ahead of The Kardashians' release on Hulu. The unofficial queen of workout wear kept it casual (by Kardashian standards, at least) while wearing the most chaotic sheer-paneled black and white leather leggings with a form-fitting, long-sleeved turtleneck and pointed-toe booties. Khloé accessorized with simple hoops and black shield sunglasses and finished the low-key look by pulling her long blonde hair into a sleek ponytail.

Khloé was joined by sister Kourtney Kardashian for the lunch outing, who also decided to wear a black and white outfit for the occasion. Kourt's look included a high-low, collared white button-down paired with a black miniskirt with silver chains, knee-high boots, a handbag, and Matrix-style sunglasses.

The sisters' lunch date came hours before the first episode of their new Hulu show was set to hit the streaming platform. While promoting the series premiere, Khloé got candid about her relationship with Tristan Thompson during the family's ABC special earlier this month.

"With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time," she told host Robin Roberts. "I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."