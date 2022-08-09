Celebrity Khloe Kardashian Khloé Kardashian Grabbed Dinner in the Sexiest Ruched LBD Mom's still got it. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Backgrid Just days after welcoming her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate, Khloé Kardashian has already made it clear that she's a part of the cool mom club — as if we needed a reminder. On Monday, the Good American founder stepped out for a Malibu dinner at celeb-loved Nobu wearing the sexiest evening ensemble. For the occasion, Khloé sported a skin-tight, mock-neck LBD complete with long sleeves, ruching up the front, and a mid-thigh length, which she paired with black stiletto sock booties and a bright blue miniature handbag. Rectangle-shaped sunglasses, abstract gold drop earrings, and a cuff on either wrist completed Khloé's look, and she wore her hair slicked into a top knot, save for two face-framing pieces. Khloé Kardashian Just Wore a Denim Version of Her Go-To Bikini The outing marked Khloé's first appearance as a mom of two since People confirmed her baby boy had arrived late last week, joining 4-year-old daughter True Thompson at home. While it's no surprise Kardashian followed suit of her sister Kylie Jenner by not immediately releasing the name of her newborn, a source told the publication it's actually because she hasn't chosen one yet. "Khloé hasn't shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right," the source shared before adding, "Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy." When talking to Entertainment Tonight, a separate source gave insight as to how Kholé is navigating life with her growing family. "Khloé is so grateful to have been able to expand her family and is adjusting to being a mom of two," the source said while noting that Kardashian "has been with the baby for a little while now." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit