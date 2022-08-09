Khloé Kardashian Grabbed Dinner in the Sexiest Ruched LBD

Just days after welcoming her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate, Khloé Kardashian has already made it clear that she's a part of the cool mom club — as if we needed a reminder.

On Monday, the Good American founder stepped out for a Malibu dinner at celeb-loved Nobu wearing the sexiest evening ensemble. For the occasion, Khloé sported a skin-tight, mock-neck LBD complete with long sleeves, ruching up the front, and a mid-thigh length, which she paired with black stiletto sock booties and a bright blue miniature handbag. Rectangle-shaped sunglasses, abstract gold drop earrings, and a cuff on either wrist completed Khloé's look, and she wore her hair slicked into a top knot, save for two face-framing pieces.

The outing marked Khloé's first appearance as a mom of two since People confirmed her baby boy had arrived late last week, joining 4-year-old daughter True Thompson at home. While it's no surprise Kardashian followed suit of her sister Kylie Jenner by not immediately releasing the name of her newborn, a source told the publication it's actually because she hasn't chosen one yet.

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right," the source shared before adding, "Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy."

When talking to Entertainment Tonight, a separate source gave insight as to how Kholé is navigating life with her growing family. "​​Khloé is so grateful to have been able to expand her family and is adjusting to being a mom of two," the source said while noting that Kardashian "has been with the baby for a little while now."