Khloe Kardashian Responds To 'Photoshop Fail' Accusations in Her New Instagram Photo
"how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!"
Khloé Kardashian has responded to claims of a "photoshop fail" in the latest Good American campaign.
The fashion label recently launched footwear and a campaign which showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star modeling the brand's new shoe line. Fans were quick to point out the elongated proportions of her feet and hands calling it a fail.
Kardashian took to Twitter to explain that the stretched out photos were a choice and not a "photoshop fail."
"HA I'm cracking up!" she tweeted. "4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers." Another tweet added, "It's just the lens guys! LOL"
The star brought some levity to the situation and found a way to laugh at the backlash. "I mean...LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!"
At the end of the day, Kardashian says she loves how the campaign turned out. "it's The angle and the type of lens. And personally, I think this camera lens is so f----ing cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I'm happy with them." She added: "I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! I have so many more photos to post and I'm so excited about it!"
And Kardashian is no stranger to trolls. Most recently, after a teaser for the final season of Keeping Up showed Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian discussing his and Khloé's relationship, a fan commented "So... is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn again."
Khloé shot back saying, "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do."