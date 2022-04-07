Khloé Kardashian Just Got Candid About Her Nose Job

Just about every member of the Kardashian family has had to face rumors and speculation of going under the knife. While cosmetic surgery is solely an individual's decision and absolutely nobody else's business, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she did get a nose job during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen last year. Now, she is getting candid about why she's so happy she did it.

During Wednesday's ABC special to promote the family's new Hulu show, The Kardashians, which premieres on April 14, Khloé told host Robin Roberts she has wanted to get her nose done her "whole life." "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about," she said about her hesitation. "But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."

Khloé Kardashian Sheer Dress 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Credit: Getty Images

During the reunion, she said that fans always hound her about her procedures and accuse her of having a "face transplant." "Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," she told Cohen. "Everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it?" she added, before saying, "You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose."

During this week's interview, Khloé also got very real about her on-and-off relationship with her ex Tristen Thompson, with whom she shares her daughter Truth. "With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time," she told Roberts. She recalled what it was like having him in the delivery room during their daughter's birth after the first cheating allegations broke.

"I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room," she said. "So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."

"I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad," she added. "He's just not the guy for me."