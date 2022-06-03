Khloé Kardashian Wore Sister Kim's Iconic Nude Latex Dress, Seven Years Later

Aside from having a built-in best friend, one of the greatest joys of having a sister is being able to share clothes with each other. Just ask Khloé Kardashian, who seemingly raided her older sister Kim's closet when she stepped out in a nude latex dress that looked very similar to one Kim first wore back in 2015.

Seven years later, Khloé slipped on a nearly-identical version of the skintight Atsuko Kudo dress for dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood with her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall. Like Kim, the Good American founder went braless underneath the high-neck, sleeveless midi and accessorized with a pair of transparent heels. She added a fuzzy pink Fendi handbag and oversized square sunglasses to the look. Her blonde hair was styled in crimped waves, while her muted pink lip matched the hue of the dress.

It's likely that Khloé pulled the dress out of Kim's expansive fashion archive, where the SKIMS founder has every look she's ever worn — including her lilac bridesmaid gown for Khloé's wedding, her first Met Gala dress, and lace midi for her "Tao birthday" — labeled, dated, and stored in garment bags. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim gave cameras a tour of the massive storage unit while searching for a sentimental item to put in her family's time capsule.