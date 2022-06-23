Khloé Kardashian is Bringing Dopamine Dressing to Swimwear in a Bright Orange Bikini.

Gone are the days of minimalistic, dull-colored swimwear. It's time to be prepared for suits that match your summer mindset. We're talking vibrant colors, bold patterns, chaotic cuts — dopamine dressing, but for your beachwear.

The celebrity leading the colorful revolution? None other than Khloé Kardashian, queen of neon. And thanks to her clothing brand Good American, she's bringing the same colors to your swim drawer. The co-founder modeled one of the company's bikinis on their Instagram in a mirror-video.

The suit that Khloé wore was a bright orange hue (the "It" color of the summer) with a one-shoulder top and dip-front bottoms.

"So in the 'Always Fits Swim' we go from an XS to a 5X, which is awesome," the reality star says in the clip. "And we have all different levels of support, different levels of coverage, we have one pieces, sarongs, cover-ups, all of that."

Khloé's season will undoubtedly be filled with playful bikinis but could also potentially include some summer-lovin'. E! News reported that the denim mogul has been seeing a private-equity investor that she met through her older sister, Kim Kardashian. People also confirmed the news with a source who told the outlet that the relationship is new and in the early stage.

Before this new man, Khloé dated Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, on and off since 2016. After several cases of infidelity, Khloé finally called off the relationship for good after Tristan admitted to fathering another woman's baby late last year.

The drama was all caught on camera while the family was filming the first season of their Hulu show The Kardashians. Khloé recently opened up about rewatching that moment on the show during a Disney FYC screening event. "It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time," she said. "And I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things. Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us."