Khloé Kardashian Wore the Shortest Ruched Minidress in the Brightest Color
Black may be the color of the year so far — both on and off red carpets — but Khloé Kardashian just reminded us that it's perfectly acceptable to make a statement every now and then by sporting the brightest dress while out in New York City.
On Tuesday, the youngest Kardashian sister arrived at Disney's Hulu Upfront event alongside her mom, Kris Jenner. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Khloé can be seen bringing some California vibes to the East coast for the occasion by complementing her waist-length platinum waves and golden tan with an eye-catching cyan minidress. The super-short, long-sleeve smock featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and ruching from top to bottom. Khloé finished the ensemble with tan stilettos, oversized sunglasses, and silver hoops earrings.
Kris opted to stick to the status quo by wearing an all-black outfit comprised of a tailored suit, a matching tank top, heels, and hoop earrings. Though she recently sported a short bob hairstyle at the 2022 Met Gala, Kris has since reverted back to her signature pixie cut, which she had at the event.
The Kar-Jenner outing comes just days after Khlo posted on Instagram wearing yet another brightly colored ensemble with a surprising accessory. Over the weekend, the Kardashian posed in a sparkly pink two-piece bikini layered under a matching long-sleeved cardigan. Khloé's long blonde hair was swapped for a chic platinum bob, and she promoted her new Good American swim collection by captioning the photo, "Sparkle Swim."