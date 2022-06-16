Khloé Kardashian Paired a Chic Blonde Bob With a Sideboob-Baring Cutout Jumpsuit

At this point, it's no surprise when a member of the KarJenner clan switches up their hair. Between Kim's platinum blonde makeover for the 2022 Met Gala, Kendall's trendy red moment, and even Kris's sleek bob, it's practically ingrained in the family's DNA. And most recently, Khloé Kardashian — who decided it was her turn to get in on the hair transformation train — brought back a look she knows and loves: a chic blonde bob.

On Wednesday, Khlo was spotted arriving at a Hulu For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles in honor of her family's reality show, The Kardashians. The Good American co-founder wore a stark white jumpsuit for the occasion, which featured tiny spaghetti straps and skin-baring side cutouts that showed off a bit of sideboob. Khloé paired the piece with matching pointy-toed white heels, oversized yellow-tinted sunglasses, and a smattering of gold bracelets and rings.

Getty Images

Aside from her beach blonde chin-length bob, the A-lister's glam consisted of a natural glow with a subtle pink lip and a white manicure. Kardashian was joined by Kris and Kendall for the appearance, who both opted for equally understated neutral-colored looks. While Kenny donned a creamy-gray peplum blouse and matching satin skirt, Kris went for one of her signature all-black ensembles by wearing a statement pantsuit.

Getty Images

The Hulu event came just hours before the premiere of the first season's finale, which detailed the fallout following Tristan Thompson's third cheating scandal. Khloé recently opened up about how it feels to relive the experience through the show while live-tweeting last week's episode. "Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express," she tweeted. "Praise the Lord I have them for the [rest of] my life ❤️❤️❤️ #TheKardashians."