Khloé Kardashian Just Debuted a Bright Blonde Bob at the Oscars After-Party
At this point, it's not really a red carpet until one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters makes an appearance, and Hollywood's biggest night was no exception. While Kourtney was the only one to snag an invite to the actual awards show (how's that for "least interesting?"), she, along with Kim and Kendall, walked the after-party carpet to celebrate the annual event.
But that doesn't mean those three were the only Kar-Jenner family members in attendance. Although she skipped the carpet, Khloé made sure we still got a glimpse of her glitzy Oscars After-Party look and hair transformation in a series of photos posted to Instagram on Monday.
In the pictures, which she captioned "Scarface Elvira Energy" in reference to the movie Scarface, Khloé posed in a sheer silver bodycon dress that featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and lots of shimmer. She finished her look with silver rings, a diamond clutch, bronzy glam, and (most notably) a bright blonde bob with short curtain bangs.
Though the Kardashian has been blonde for a while now, the short length — which ends just below her jaw — is new for the star. Never one to keep a hairstyle for long, Khloé's blunt chop debut comes just weeks after attending sister Kim's SKIMS pop-up in Miami where she rocked waist-skimming blonde waves.
Unsurprisingly (we know the Kardashians love a quick hair switch up), the short cut didn't stick around for long. According to her hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez the Scarface-inspired look was achieved using a wig, and Khloé was already back to her long locks in a series of gym videos posted to her Instagram story on Monday.