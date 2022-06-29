Celebrity Khloe Kardashian Khloé Kardashian Remixed Barbiecore With a Latex Dress Her interpretation of the trend is the edgiest one yet. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Forget birthday suit. Khloè Kardashian celebrated her special day in a dress that encapsulated two of the moment's biggest trends: latex and Barbiecore. The Good American founder turned 38 on Monday, June 27, and was joined by family and friends for a birthday luncheon at her mother Kris Jenner's house. Kardashian chose a hot pink latex minidress for the occasion. She accessorized it with a heart pendant necklace and diamond bangle. Her signature blonde hair was coiffed into a deeply parted, long bob. For her glam, Khloé opted for a cat eye and a subtle pink lip. On Tuesday, Khloé showed off the look in a TikTok video that captured the denim guru walking out of a room in her robe and re-entering completely ready in the magenta outfit. The clip was set to rapper Latto's song "It's Givin." This isn't the reality star's first foray into Barbiecore. Last week, Khloé appeared on the popular video series Hot Ones, in Good American metallic pink leather pants and a bubblegum-colored SKIMS bodysuit. During the interview, Khloé opened up about the anxiety that comes with doing a big interview. "I'm always more dreading — not the interview, I enjoy doing the interviews. It's the aftermath of what's gonna come, who's gonna chop this up and make this into something that it wasn't supposed to be," she told host Sean Evans. "It makes it so thought out and premeditated, and to me — I don't like to overthink things too much. I just wanna have a natural flow and enjoy the conversation." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit