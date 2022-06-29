Khloé Kardashian Remixed Barbiecore With a Latex Dress

Forget birthday suit. Khloè Kardashian celebrated her special day in a dress that encapsulated two of the moment's biggest trends: latex and Barbiecore.

The Good American founder turned 38 on Monday, June 27, and was joined by family and friends for a birthday luncheon at her mother Kris Jenner's house. Kardashian chose a hot pink latex minidress for the occasion. She accessorized it with a heart pendant necklace and diamond bangle. Her signature blonde hair was coiffed into a deeply parted, long bob. For her glam, Khloé opted for a cat eye and a subtle pink lip.

On Tuesday, Khloé showed off the look in a TikTok video that captured the denim guru walking out of a room in her robe and re-entering completely ready in the magenta outfit. The clip was set to rapper Latto's song "It's Givin."

This isn't the reality star's first foray into Barbiecore. Last week, Khloé appeared on the popular video series Hot Ones, in Good American metallic pink leather pants and a bubblegum-colored SKIMS bodysuit. During the interview, Khloé opened up about the anxiety that comes with doing a big interview.

"I'm always more dreading — not the interview, I enjoy doing the interviews. It's the aftermath of what's gonna come, who's gonna chop this up and make this into something that it wasn't supposed to be," she told host Sean Evans. "It makes it so thought out and premeditated, and to me — I don't like to overthink things too much. I just wanna have a natural flow and enjoy the conversation."