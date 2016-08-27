Khloe Kardashian, Sean Combs and More Celebrate Singer Cassie's Epic 30th Birthday    

Thirty is a big birthday, so you've got to have all your favorite friends with you to celebrate. That's exactly what singer Cassie did to commemorate her big day—she threw an epic bash last night that boasted lots of big-name guests, including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Khloé Kardashian.

Cassie's party looked like it will be one for the books. Khloé Kardashian and her BFF Malika Haqq documented the event on Snapchat, sharing videos while dancing and showing off the huge cake that was presented to the birthday girl. Cassie looks like a boho princess in the videos, wearing a flower crown with her white ensemble.

khloekardashian / snapchat

khloekardashian / snapchat

The ladies also took to the party's photo booth to take cute pictures together. Kardashian shared a few of the images on her Instagram, including one of her and Malika planting kisses on Cassie's cheeks. She captioned the image with a sweet message, writing, "Happy birthday to my precious gorgeous @cassie! Your spirit is like nothing else! Lord knows how I love you!!! Shine baby! Shine."

She also shared a shot with Combs where they're both holding one finger up to their lips—what could their secret be? Kardashian captioned the image with "The OG Wolfpack."

The party looked like it was a blast, and Cassie looked as gorgeous as ever! She's definitely kicking off 30 on the right foot.