When It Comes to Lingerie, Khloé Kardashian Knows What She Likes and She's Sticking with It

Khloé Kardashian took to her app and website today to discuss her favorite type of clothing: lingerie. "Bra shopping can be so tricky," she wrote. "Once I find one I love, I will literally not buy anything else." Kardashian offered a peek into her closet, giving us bra and underwear recomendations, featuring brands she wears herself on the regular.

We've seen the youngest Kardashian sister step out many a time in lingerie-inspired bodysuits and ensembles, so we weren't too surprised to learn that many of her favorite one-pieces are from an intimates shop. "Gooseberry Intimates makes my fave sexy bodysuits," she wrote. "It's the brand I wore to my Good American event at The Grove in LA."

"My favorite padded bra is from Maidenform," she revealed. "It's super plain and simple. I wear it all the time! I love it because I'll look totally flat and then when I put it on it's like I got a boob job. #GOALS!" Goals, indeed Khloé. "My thongs are all made by the same brands as my bras because I like to match. Kris Jenner's number-one piece of advice is to always wear matching bras and underwear because you never know who's going to see it. Words to live by!," she added.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian's Sexiest Instagram Moments

When it comes to sports bras, however, Kardashian's favorites are all over the map, since, she says, "there are so many that I love." Unfortunately, you can't get her top pick anymore: "My absolute favorite sports bra is a deep-V one from Nike that they stopped making. I like that it's low cut but still gives me support." But never fear Khloé fans! She also has a pick that you can find in stores, from new sportswear brand, P.E. nation. "I really love them," she wrote on her site. "Their sports bras are super cool-looking, but also high-quality, which is important."

RELATED: 13 Surprisingly Affordable Holiday Picks from the Kardashian and Jenner Sisters

Kardashian also revealed, "I don't have period panties; I only wear thongs." But older sister Kourtney has period panties and according to Khloé, "she'll show up to a workout and I'm like, 'Kourtney, are you wearing full granny panties?' LOL!"

Scroll down to see Khloé's top lingerie picks, and treat yourself with new bra-and-panties set this holiday season.