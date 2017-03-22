Khloé Kardashian's Book Club Picks Are Way NSFW

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Isabel Jones
Mar 22, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

As per usual, Khloé Kardashian is telling it like it is on her app. This week’s topic of choice? SEX BOOKS. That’s right, Miss Kardashian is dropping some serious knowledge, sharing the most helpful books in her sex and relationships arsenal with her legions of followers.

Who better than the outspoken reality star to advise us in the language of love? It seems Khloé’s sick of society’s attitude toward matters of romance.

“Honey, ain't no such thing as TMI,” Kardashian wrote in her post. “Sex, intimacy and relationships play such a major role in our everyday lives, whether we talk about it or not.

Check out my fave reads on matters of the heart and so much more. Knowledge is power, boos!”

Ain’t that the truth!

VIDEO: Coinage: Here's How Much It Will Cost You to Travel Like a Kardashian

 

Scroll down below to peruse the Good American co-founder’s favorite sources of relationship advice.

1 of 4 Courtesy

  Deal Breakers: When To Work On A Relationship And When To Walk Away

"Because we've all questioned whether we're going cray, or if the relationship really is THAT bad."

2 of 4 Courtesy

Popular: The Ups and Down of Online Dating From The Most Popular Girl In New York City

"These essays about right-swiping in the City That Never Sleeps are LOL. Also, you prob want to take notes. Just sayin'."

3 of 4 Courtesy

  The Complete Illustrated Kama Sutra

"Where it all began. This book on tantra is the OG of sex manuals."

4 of 4 Courtesy

  Slow Sex: The Art and Craft of the Female Orgasm

 

"Time out! 'Orgasmic meditation' is the key to ultimate satisfaction."

