whitelogo
whitelogo
Kevin Connolly
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Kevin Connolly
Videos
Watch the
Entourage
Cast Play "Never Have I Ever" on
Ellen
Jun 04, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Reviews & Coverage
Emmanuelle Chriqui on
Entourage's
Enduring Appeal, Wearing a Fake Belly, and Filming at the Golden Globes
Jun 03, 2015 @ 5:45 am
Videos
Entourage'
s Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon Play "Never Have I Ever" on
Watch What Happens Live
May 29, 2015 @ 9:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Entourage
’s Stars Explain Why Their Reunion “Felt Like Putting On an Old Shoe That Just Still Fits"
May 28, 2015 @ 4:15 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!