Kerry Washington's Best Beauty Moments

1 of 20 Jennifer Graylock/Sipa USA

2014 Emmy Awards

In a spur-of-the-moment decision, the actress debuted ombre highlights just moments before stepping out for television’s biggest night. "When I saw Kerry, she just looked so young and fresh to me that I instantly thought of color and wanted to make her hair lighter," says her hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew. The star’s makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, drew inspiration from her gown’s navy blue under-layer to create her smoky blue eye. “It was a very beautiful blue, and we agreed on complementing that with dynamic eyes,” she tells us. Keeping the focus on her eyes, Gonzalez finalized the look with a nude beige lip.