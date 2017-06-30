Kerry Washington's Red Carpet Style

InStyle Staff
Jun 30, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
<p>In Prabal Gurung, 2018</p>
In Prabal Gurung, 2018

Washington supported the Time's Up protest at the 2018 Golden Globes in a sequined Prabal Gurung dress with a thigh-high slit.

Getty Images
<p>In&nbsp;Paolo Sebastian Couture, 2018</p>
In Paolo Sebastian Couture, 2018

The Scandal star looked whimsical in a Paolo Sebastian Couture sheer illusion A-line dress with bold floral embroidery at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
<p>In Michael Kors, 2017</p>
In Michael Kors, 2017

Washington showed some skin at the 2017 Met Gala in a cut-out Michael Kors dress with bold mixed prints.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
<p>In&nbsp;Cavalli Couture, 2017</p>
In Cavalli Couture, 2017

The Confirmation actress wore an embellished white off-the-shoulder Cavalli Couture gown to the 2017 SAG Awards. Bold eyeshadow and a sleek blowout polished off the red carpet look.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
<p>In Rodarte, 2017</p>
In Rodarte, 2017

Washington paired an edgy bob with her plunging, high-low Rodarte lace dress at the 2017 Producers Guild Awards. Sexy see-through heels completed the modern look.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
<p>In Dolce &amp; Gabbana, Alta Moda Collection, 2017</p>
In Dolce & Gabbana, Alta Moda Collection, 2017

At the 2017 Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle Golden Globes after-party, Washington donned this gorgeous metallic number from Dolce & Gabbana that featured a bustier-style bodice, sheer skirt, and rhinestone embellishments. She choose a dark lip and smoky eye for the night.

C Flanigan/Getty Images
<p>In Brandon Maxwell, 2016</p>
In Brandon Maxwell, 2016

Maternity style will never be the same! The pregnant star stunned at the Emmy Awards. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>In Dolce &amp; Gabbana, 2016</p>
In Dolce & Gabbana, 2016

The actress packed on the florals for the Los Angeles premiere of Confirmation, gracing the red carpet in a garden party-ready Dolce & Gabbana dress that she styled with a floral-embellished Dolce & Gabbana box clutch and black strappy sandals. 

Peter West/ACE/INFphoto.com
Kerry Washington - Oscars 2016
In Atelier Versace, 2016
Washington paired her Atelier Versace gown with Harry Winston jewelry at the Oscars.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<p>In Ulyana Sergeenko Couture, 2016</p>
In Ulyana Sergeenko Couture, 2016

Washington was a darling at the 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles presentation of Scandal in a hand-knitted Yelets lace Ulyana Sergeenko Couture creation, complete with minimalist sandals. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals
In Prada, 2015

Washington contrasted a pink ballgown with jade accessories at the Met Gala.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
<p>In Miu Miu, 2015</p>
In Miu Miu, 2015

She walked the Oscars red carpet in a champagne-colored peplum gown embroidered with fronds.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<p>In David Koma, 2015</p>
In David Koma, 2015

An intricate beadwork pattern and a sliver of midriff defined her two-piece ensemble at a magazine awards event.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>In Adam Lippes, 2015</p>
In Adam Lippes, 2015

Washington redefined suiting-up with the white tuxedo dress she wore to Saturday Night Live's 40th Anniversary Celebration.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
<p>In Alice + Olivia, 2015</p>
In Alice + Olivia, 2015

The Scandal actress selected a jumpsuit with a beaded bodice for an ABC Upfront event.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
<p>In Prada, 2015</p>
In Prada, 2015

Washington headed to an after party for the Met Gala's China: Through the Looking Glass benefit in a gray silk dress embroidered with multi-hued paillettes.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
<p>In Balenciaga, 2015</p>
In Balenciaga, 2015

At the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Washington posed in an elegant black dress with ruched sleeves and a halter neckline. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
<p>In Hellessy, 2015</p>
In Hellessy, 2015

Washington wore a plunging gown in burgundy and plum at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
kerry washington - Calvin Klein Collection in 2014
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2014

The then-pregnant actress chose a flowing asymmetrical dress in a cerulean hue for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon.

Meleah Loya/AFF-USA.COM
kerry washington - Marchesa in 2013
In Marchesa, 2013

Washington walked the Emmys red carpet wearing the finale look from the 2013 Marchesa show, an ethereal white gown embellished with flowers.

Francis Specker/Getty Images
kerry washington - Louis Vuitton in 2013
In Louis Vuitton, 2013

The actress sported a dress in the brand's iconic damier pattern—which made its debut in 1889 on canvas used for LV trunks—to a Berlin photocall for Django Unchained.

API/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
kerry washington - Prabal Gurung in 2013
In Prabal Gurung, 2013

Washington posed outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio in a floral halter dress with sheer, billowy sleeves.

Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage
kerry washington - Miu Miu in 2013
In Miu Miu, 2013

For the Golden Globes, Washington wore a neutral stretch-tulle gown embroidered with Swarovski crystals.

Splash News
kerry washington - Monique Lhuillier in 2012
In Monique Lhuillier, 2012

An artsy splash print lent whimsy to Washington's look for the Hollywood Film Awards Gala.

Matt Baron / BEImages
kerry washington - Calvin Klein in 2012
In Calvin Klein, 2012

"The fresh hue lends a youthful energy to this sophisticated dress," said Calvin Klein Collection's Francisco Costa of the elegant gown Washington wore for the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
kerry washington - Temperley London in 2012
In Temperley London, 2012

The actress selected a fuchsia wrap gown with ruching at the hip for the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards.

Matt Baron / BEImages
Kerry Washington - Marchesa in 2011
In Marchesa, 2011

A draped silk chiffon gown with crystal detailing was Washington's look of choice for a magazine awards event.

BILL DAVILA/startraks.cm
kerry washington - Ralph Lauren Collection in 2011
In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2011

It took nearly 800 hours for embroiderers to hand-sew the tiny charlotte-cut beads onto this art deco-inspired gown, which she wore to Lincoln Center Presents: An Evening with Ralph Lauren.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
