Kerry Washington Just Won Her First Emmy Award
It's about time.
It's official: Kerry Washington is an Emmy winner.
On Tuesday, the actress was recognized for her behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer for ABC's Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times." The show won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), beating out the 73rd Annual Tony Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
Washington reacted to the news on her Instagram story on Tuesday, giving a nod to Simpson Street, the production company she launched. "OMG. So proud of @simpsonstreet and this incredible cast and crew," she wrote.
Washington was previously nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy awards in 2013 and 2014 for her work on Scandal.
This year, she's also been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Little Fires Everywhere. The show has also been nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, and Washington's movie, American Son, has been nominated in the Outstanding Television Movie category.
"To be recognized in this way this morning is such an honor—but to be able to share it with my partner Pilar Savone and our Simpson Street family makes it even more meaningful," she said in a statement about the nominations earlier this year.
"The experiences we’ve been able to have this year were beyond our wildest dreams: working with the legendary Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel to bring iconic shows from the ’70s to new audiences with Live in Front of a Studio Audience, to adapting American Son, a Broadway play about Black lives and police violence to Netflix, to bringing Celeste Ng’s beautiful novel Little Fires Everywhere to life with my incredible friends Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Liz Tigelar. But the tears came this morning when I heard about Lynn Shelton’s nomination for Little Fires Everywhere. I’m so incredibly grateful that the Television Academy has chosen to honor Lynn with this very deserved nomination. I know she’s celebrating in the beyond."
Even with coronavirus restrictions, the 2020 Emmys are set to go live on September 20 on ABC.