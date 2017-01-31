10 Times Kerry Washington “Handled It" In Real Life

It's a big day for the talented and gorgeous Kerry Washington—the actress is turning the big 4-0, and to celebrate, we've rounded up all the times she doled out incredible advice or shut down the haters with the utmost class and elegance.

Washington's infamous character Olivia Pope, from Shonda Rhimes's hit TV show Scandal, has an incredible way of handling any situation. "It's handled," says Pope before proving the innocence of a member of the government, rescuing a hostage being held by some sort of evil, or even helping a fellow gladiator out of a sticky situation.

Although Washington has said that while she and Pope have similar qualities, they are in fact two very different people IRL. But in many ways, our former cover girl has her own way of expertly "handling it," when it comes to racial or gender stereotypes, hitting back at photoshop jobs going too far, and advocated for those who may not have a voice to advocate for themselves.

Scroll down below for some of the actress's best quotes, from commencement speeches, interviews, her InStyle cover, and even from her own Instagram account. Happy birthday to Washington, we hope it's a great one!