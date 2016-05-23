10 Stunning Rare Photographs of the Kennedys at Their Summer Home

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy weren’t just a powerful political couple: The Kennedys were definite style icons. From the way they dressed to how they vacationed, this fashionable couple served as tastemakers for their generation.

So what was their choice summer getaway? The sprawling Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., where they lounged in the sun, enjoyed the beach, and even played games of baseball and tennis. In a series of stunning vintage photographs, the young Senator Kennedy and his fiancé, Jacqueline Bouvier, vacation in Cape Cod just three months before their Newport wedding.

Keep scrolling for 10 doses of inspiration for your summer getaway—and then get planning!