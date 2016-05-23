10 Stunning Rare Photographs of the Kennedys at Their Summer Home

Bettmann Archive
Olivia Bahou
May 23, 2016 @ 7:15 am

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy weren’t just a powerful political couple: The Kennedys were definite style icons. From the way they dressed to how they vacationed, this fashionable couple served as tastemakers for their generation.

So what was their choice summer getaway? The sprawling Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., where they lounged in the sun, enjoyed the beach, and even played games of baseball and tennis. In a series of stunning vintage photographs, the young Senator Kennedy and his fiancé, Jacqueline Bouvier, vacation in Cape Cod just three months before their Newport wedding.

RELATED: Jackie Kennedy's Most Iconic Hyannis Port Style Moments

Keep scrolling for 10 doses of inspiration for your summer getaway—and then get planning!

1 of 10 Hy Peskin/Getty Images

On a sailing trip

Senator John F. Kennedy and his then-fiancé, Jacqueline Bouvier, went sailing while on vacation at the Kennedy compound in June 1953 in Hyannis Port, Mass.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Hy Peskin/Getty Images

On the driveway of the Kennedy summer home

The couple chatted with Patricia Kennedy (at the wheel) while on vacation.

3 of 10 Hy Peskin/Getty Images

Relaxing on the front lawn

The senator and his bride-to-be are pictured on the front lawn of the Kennedy compound in the perfect summer outfits.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Hy Peskin/Getty Images

At the beach

The young couple enjoyed Cape Cod's gorgeous beaches while on a summer getaway.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Hy Peskin/Getty Images

Playing baseball

The sporty couple played a game of baseball on the lawn of the sprawling Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Hy Peskin/Getty Images

Lounging inside

Kennedy and his fiancé looked deep in conversation in this photo from their 1953 trip.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Hy Peskin/Getty Images

Being interviewed

The couple was interviewed for a LIFE Magazine story at their summer home.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Bettmann Archive

Lifting the sail

The future husband and wife took their sailboat for a spin while on a summer getaway.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Bettmann Archive

Playing tennis

The couple grabbed wooden rackets and tennis balls for a friendly competiton in Cape Cod.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Hy Peskin/Getty Images

Perching on a windowsill

The newly-engaged couple looked so in love on the picturesque getaway.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!