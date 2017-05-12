12 Next-Gen Kennedys You Need to Know Now

Kevin Wolf/AP; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
Olivia Bahou
May 12, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

The Kennedys have been the most talked about family in American politics for over half a century, and the chatter around them never seems to die down. And for good reason: Modern-day Kennedys have a hand in seemingly every aspect of public life. From politicians to actors, journalists, and environmental activists, this massive family does it all. From Cuomos to Schwarzeneggers, we'll bet you didn't even know that many of these millennials are related to the Kennedy clan.

VIDEO: Meet JFK's Only Grandson, Jack Schlossberg

 

Decades after Camelot, here are the youngest Kennedys you should have on your radar.

1 of 12 Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty

Rose Schlossberg, 28

Rose is the oldest daughter of Caroline Kennedy, the first-born grandchild of President John F. Kennedy, and a dead-ringer for her grandmother, Jackie Kennedy. She graduated from Harvard University with a degree in English, and earned her Master of Professional Studies from NYU in 2013. Rose launched a comedy web series, End Times Girls Club, with her friends, and has even donated her time to various Democratic political campaigns.

2 of 12 Desiree Navarro/Getty

Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, 28

Kathleen is the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and first wife Emily Ruth Black, making her the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy. The 28-year-old went to Stanford, where she studied history and theater, and she's a budding actress, making appearances in shows like Gossip Girl.

3 of 12 Mike Pont/Getty

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 27

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and thus granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Katherine is a University of Southern California grad who followed in her mom's journalistic footsteps. Nowadays, the 27-year-old runs a lifestyle blog, Katherine.

4 of 12 Jeff Vespa/Getty

Christina Schwarzenegger, 25

Christina is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, making her the granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver. The 25-year-old graduated from Georgetown University, and judging by her Instagram account, she's a pro in the art of the #tbt.

5 of 12 AFP/Getty

Tatiana Schlossberg, 24

The daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, and thus granddaughter of JFK, Tatiana is a Yale graduate. The 24-year-old was formerly the editor of the Yale Herald, and now covers climate change and the environment for the science section of The New York Times.

6 of 12 NBC/Getty

Jack Schlossberg, 24

The youngest son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, Jack is the only grandson of John F. Kennedy. He graduated from Yale in 2015, and has political aspirations like his presidential grandfather. He accompanied his mom to the Met Gala in 2017, and later presented former President Barack Obama with the 2017 Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation's May Dinner. Jack likened Obama to his grandfather, saying, "He inspired a generation to enter public service and to ask what they could do for their country. President Barack Obama inspired me in the same way. My life changed in 2008 because a young candidate was fired up and ready to go, and he told me, 'Yes we can.'"

7 of 12 Gisela Schober/Getty

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 23

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Patrick has followed his dad into the entertainment world. The University of Southern California grad is breaking into the world of acting and modeling, with a new movie Midnight Sun, alongside Bella Thorne this year. You might remember him from that time he dated Miley Cyrus back in 2015.

8 of 12 Getty

Conor Kennedy, 22

Conor is the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his second wife, Mary Richardson. The Deerfield Academy grad is most known for his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift back in 2012. She reportedly wrote the song "Everything Has Changed" off of her album Red about him.

9 of 12 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mariah Cuomo, 22

Mariah is the daughter of Kerry Kennedy and N.Y.C. Governor Andrew Cuomo, who have since split, which makes her the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy. She has a twin sister named Cara. Mariah attended Deerfield Academy before heading to Brown University, and judging by her Twitter account, her political views align with her father's.

10 of 12 Getty

Cara Cuomo, 22

Twin to sister Mariah, Cara is the daughter of Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo, and thus the granddaughter of RFK and Ethel. The Harvard student studied political science and government, making us think she might be making a run in her political family's footsteps.

11 of 12 Getty

Kyra Kennedy, 21

The daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his second wife Mary Richardson, Kyra attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. Judging by her Instagram account, the socialite is friends with the likes of Bella Thorne. She's been quiet on social media since attending Coachella in April 2016, as she's reportedly been spending time at a boarding school in Italy.

12 of 12 Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Michaela Cuomo, 19

The youngest daughter of Kerry Kennedy and N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo, Michaela is a student at Brown University. 

