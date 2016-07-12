Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch a Set of Hot New Handbags

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are quickly building one serious empire. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, who already have a collection packed with trendy clothes, swimsuits, and shoes, just unveiled their new line of handbags and purse charms for their Kendall + Kylie collection.

"Bags are definitely a must-have accessory, they can take your outfit to a whole new level," Kendall said in a release about the accessories, according to People. "Our handbag collection is super modern and pairs really well with pieces from our Kendall + Kylie ready-to-wear and shoe collection for fall."

As far as the gist of the collection, there are 16 chic types of handbags, including crossbody bags, totes, satchels and backpacks, and two styles of purse charms, with the latter inspired by Kylie's adorable Italian greyhounds, Norman and Bambi. Each furry purse charm has a small replica of the pups on them.

The collection, which ranges from $75 to $450, launched at Saks Fifth Avenue Tuesday and is available for pre-order, with the accessories shipping out in August. The line will hit Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Shopbop, and more stores in August as well.